Todd Samland resigns as UNO swimming and diving coach

​UNO swimming and diving coach Todd Samland, who led the Mavericks for nearly 25 years, announced his resignation Tuesday.

Athletic Director Adrian Dowell announced in a press release that Jessica Hessel will serve as interim coach.

Samland has coached the women's swimming and diving team since its inception in 1997 and the men's team since it was added in 2020.

"Coach Samland is synonymous with swimming and diving in the Omaha community, and our programs performed at a high level under his leadership," Dowell said. "On behalf of Omaha Athletics and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, I want to thank Coach Samland for his dedication to swimming and diving at Omaha, and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Samland coached five NCAA champions, and his teams made 13 straight appearances at the NCAA Division II championships from 1999 to 2011. Since making the jump to Division I in 2012, the Mavs' best showing at the Summit League championships was a runner-up finish in 2017-18. Samland was a two-time Summit League coach of the year.

"I want to express my gratitude to the athletic department for the support of our program over the past 24 years," Samland said.​