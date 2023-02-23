Hockey players are some of the toughest hombres in sports. But sometimes, a tough guy has to let the faucet run.

There is crying in hockey. Mike Gabinet saw for himself last weekend, when UNO had just beaten Miami in a thrilling comeback in overtime.

Just a few days earlier, the Mavericks lost Paul Jerrard, an assistant and friend, to cancer.

So when coach Gabinet walked into the locker room, he didn’t see a celebration. He saw human frailty.

The coach understood. Some of those tears were his own.

“Lot of guys were emotional,” Gabinet said. “Some were crying, showing different emotions. (Jerrard) had a big effect on the guys. It’s a good friend you’re losing.”

The Mavs said goodbye to their friend Wednesday. There was a funeral. Then a celebration of life at Baxter Arena for Jerrard, a UNO assistant since 2018.

On Thursday, it was back to practice for St. Cloud State, two games at home with postseason ramifications.

Funeral Wednesday. Big hockey game Friday.

Growing up doesn't come in shifts.

“Last week was pretty raw, but you’re going on adrenaline,” Gabinet said. “This week it’s hitting home.”

Gabinet is a stoic student of hockey and coaching. In his spare time, he studied the books and philosophy of John Wooden. The Pyramid of Success.

But there’s no handbook that says how to guide young men down the road UNO is on now.

“There’s no manual for how to handle it,” Gabinet said. “I think it’s important for them to understand that.

“At that age, a lot of them have not gone through loss of life. A lot of guys are experiencing this for the first time. So it kind of comes in waves and goes in waves.”

Gabinet has had his own moments. On Wednesday while speaking at Baxter, he had to pause a few times.

Jerrard was more than a colleague and friend. He was a mentor. Gabinet played for Jerrard in the minors.

Jerrard, 57, had played and coached in the NHL and other levels since 1983. He was the perfect person to help Gabinet start his UNO program in 2018.

Gabinet had the plan to build a culture based on preparation and teamwork and discipline. He recruited players who fit that mold. Jerrard was there to guide him.

That culture has made Gabinet the perfect coach to lead UNO through tough times. Two years ago, there was the COVID-19 season.

The Mavs went 14-11 in a year partially played in a bubble. And made the NCAA tournament.

Now the Mavs are having to grow up fast again. And Gabinet’s grown-man culture is there to give them a hug.

“The best thing you can do is be yourself,” Gabinet said. “Express your emotions as yourself and how you’re coping.

“There’s no right or wrong. One thing about our culture here: We make sure we support each other and are there for each other, have each other’s back. Right now we’re here for each other.”

On Tuesday night at a UNO event at the Hail Varsity Club, Gabinet’s culture was on display. The coach was there with senior Jonny Tychonick and sophomore Victor Mancini to answer questions from a moderator.

When the topic of Jerrard came up, Tychonick wore his emotions on his sleeve.

“I’m still kind of processing it all,” Tychonick said. “It’s been so, so sad, honestly.

“He was one of the reasons I ended up coming to Omaha. He meant so much to me. It breaks my heart that he’s no longer here with us, with me.

“We were fortunate to go see him a month ago in the hospital. I was so happy that we were able to do that. That last time was pretty special.”

Jerrard’s favorite saying was “you don’t have to, you get to” — you get to go to practice, get to workout, etc.

That’s what Gabinet is thinking about now. When he was asked about having to separate the emotions and prepare for a big series against No. 6 St. Cloud, he smiled.

“It puts it into perspective,” Gabinet said. “We’re going to do what we can to prepare but I don’t care about the game.

“Just like all season, you prepare as hard as you can. That’s all you can do, right? The external results are the external results.

“We don’t want to not win. This team, trust me, I’ve never been around a harder working group of staff and players that are getting after it.

“But you know what? It’s a reminder that there’s more to life than just wins and losses. Just like Paul: You’re relentless in your pursuit of perfection and achieving that win but you can’t control it all the time.”

They’ll wear that reminder in the form of a “PJ” sticker on their helmets and a patch on their jerseys the rest of this season.

And they’ll prepare for the big games ahead. But there are some things a young hockey player can’t prepare for.

The games go on. Life goes on. And on Friday and Saturday, the Mavs get to play hockey.

