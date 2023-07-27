The top three goal scorers will be back for UNO hockey as the Mavs on Thursday officially announced their 26-man roster for the 2023-24 season.

That trio includes graduate senior Jack Randl, who was the team leader in goals (18) and points (34). He'll be joined by senior Matt Miller (13) and junior Ty Mueller (12).

Defensively, Jo Lemay and Jacob Guevin are back after combining for 30 points a season ago, while keeper Simon Latkoczy returns after going 11-6-1 in his 19 starts.​

In all, 18 Mavericks are back from a team that went 19-15-3 and hosted a NCHC playoff series.

Eight newcomers include five transfers - goalie Seth Eisele (Lake Superior State), forwards Jesse Lansdell (Notre Dame) and Zach Urdahl (Wisconsin) and defenders Noah Ellis (Massachusetts) and Dom Vidoli (Ohio State).

UNO's season begins Oct. 7 when it plays an exhibition at Minnesota State.