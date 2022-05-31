Transfer Marquel Sutton aims to build winning program at UNO

The relationship between Marquel Sutton and his new college basketball program started on Twitter. That’s where UNO coach Chris Crutchfield first contacted Sutton, and where he found a picture, posted on Sutton's Twitter account, that he liked.

It’s the words “I Just Didn’t Quit.”

“He knew I was a killer from there,” Sutton said.

On May 22, the 6-foot-7, 207-pound Sutton became the newest addition to the UNO squad. He announced his commitment to the Mavericks on Twitter after spending one year at Connors State College in Oklahoma. Over 31 games — 28 starts — the Tulsa product averaged 15.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 56.1% from the field.

Sutton considered Milwaukee, Tennessee State and UNC Asheville, among other schools, but the new UNO coaching staff, connections to his hometown and sense of “home” are what drew him to the Mavericks. Sutton said trying to build a winning program also factored into his decision.

Last season, the Mavericks (5-25, 4-14 Summit League) finished second-to-last in their conference and lost all 15 of their road games. As a result, UNO parted ways with former coach Derrin Hansen, who had coached the team for 17 seasons and compiled a 253-260 record.

UNO introduced Crutchfield as the new coach March 18. Sutton felt confident in Crutchfield’s abilities to develop a winning team, especially with his assistant coaching stints at Power Five programs Oregon, Oklahoma and Arkansas. From 2007-11, Crutchfield served as an assistant at the Summit League’s Oral Roberts, which is located in Tulsa.

“I knew that (Crutchfield's) going to come here and we're going to start a winning program here,” Sutton said. “I felt comfortable choosing this school.”

Sutton will likely contribute to a Maverick team that ranked last in the Summit League in scoring offense and scoring defense. At Connors State, Sutton had double figures in 25 of his 31 appearances, including two 30-point games, both against Eastern Oklahoma State. Defensively, the forward finished with 23 steals and 12 blocks on the year.

Sutton said he knew he wanted to make the jump to Division I after his performance in the first round of the NJCAA D-I national tournament. After winning the NJCAA Region II title, Connors State reached the tournament for the first time since 2018.

But in the first round, host Hutchinson edged the Cowboys 101-98 in overtime. Sutton, who played all 45 minutes, put up a near double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in front of many coaches.

“We lost, but I did good,” Sutton said. “I just felt like I was ready to go into Division I level.”

Sutton wasn’t always a basketball player, though. He started off as a football player in second grade before picking up basketball in fifth grade. Sutton switched to only basketball prior to high school, where he recorded 1,049 career points for Will Rogers High School. Sutton led the Ropers to the 2021 5A Oklahoma state tournament quarterfinals and was an Oklahoma Coaches Association East All-State selection.

Connors State was the first school that recruited and offered Sutton, who said that he had a great relationship with the Cowboys’ coaching staff. It was the right spot for Sutton, he said, especially because it was about an hour away from Tulsa and a couple of friends went to Connors State with him, too.

In Sutton’s eyes, the best aspects of his game are attacking and finishing at the rim, defense and mid-range shooting. He remembered a play at Connors State where he chased down an opponent and blocked his shot against the backboard. And on the transition, he was awarded with a dunk on the other end.

"Marquel is a long and athletic forward that can step out to 3 and play around the rim. He put up great stats as a freshman," Crutchfield said in a press release. "Marquel will give us experience and athleticism at the forward slot. He's a young man that plays with a very high motor, and we are excited to see his growth in Omaha."

And when he gets to Omaha, the sophomore-to-be just wants to contribute to the team as he said he brings leadership coming from the junior college level.

“I feel like I contribute,” Sutton said. "I know I’m a good teammate and I love supporting my teammates and making sure everybody (does) their job. I just want to contribute to the team. Do whatever we can do to win.”

