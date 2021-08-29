 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa, outshot 11-6, defeats UNO men
0 comments
SOCCER

Tulsa, outshot 11-6, defeats UNO men

  • Updated
  • 0

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

Tulsa made a first-half goal stand up for a 1-0 win over the UNO men Sunday night at Caniglia Field.

Tulsa's goal came with 16 minutes left in the first half, though the Mavs outshot the Golden Hurricane 11-6.

Tulsa goalkeeper Nolan Cosgrove made four saves, including two diving stops, in the first 10 minutes of the second half to keep his team in front. Hugo Kametani had two of UNO's four shots on goal.

UNO falls to 0-2 — it also outshot Bradley in a season-opening 1-0 loss on Thursday. The Mavs next play at Drake on Friday.

Photos: UNO soccer falls to Stanford in NCAA tourney

1 of 9
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert