Tulsa, outshot 11-6, defeats UNO men

Tulsa made a first-half goal stand up for a 1-0 win over the UNO men Sunday night at Caniglia Field.

Tulsa's goal came with 16 minutes left in the first half, though the Mavs outshot the Golden Hurricane 11-6.

Tulsa goalkeeper Nolan Cosgrove made four saves, including two diving stops, in the first 10 minutes of the second half to keep his team in front. Hugo Kametani had two of UNO's four shots on goal.

UNO falls to 0-2 — it also outshot Bradley in a season-opening 1-0 loss on Thursday. The Mavs next play at Drake on Friday.