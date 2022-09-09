Two late goals give UNO men's soccer win over Bradley

A pair of late goals propelled the UNO men to a 2-1 win over Bradley on Friday night at Caniglia Field.

It was scoreless with 13 minutes to play when Theo Boehm scored off an assist from Tevin Rochester. Two minutes left, Mathis Pilon St-Louis made it 2-0. Bradley scored with nine seconds left.

Nathanael Sallah made two saves to help the Mavs earn the win. UNO outshot the Braves 18-13.

In its last three games in the past eight days, UNO has scored in the closing minutes to earn two wins and a draw.

UNO now prepares to face Creighton on Wednesday at Caniglia Field.