 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Two late goals give UNO men's soccer win over Bradley

  • Updated
  • 0

A pair of late goals propelled the UNO men to a 2-1 win over Bradley on Friday night at Caniglia Field.

It was scoreless with 13 minutes to play when Theo Boehm scored off an assist from Tevin Rochester. Two minutes left, Mathis Pilon St-Louis made it 2-0. Bradley scored with nine seconds left.

Nathanael Sallah made two saves to help the Mavs earn the win. UNO outshot the Braves 18-13.

In its last three games in the past eight days, UNO has scored in the closing minutes to earn two wins and a draw.

UNO now prepares to face Creighton on Wednesday at Caniglia Field.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert