Two Mavs get double-doubles for victory in UNO women's basketball home opener
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UNO women's basketball controlled the second and fourth quarters as the Mavs won their home opener, 67-56, over Tennessee State on Thursday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO used a 15-0 run to take a 32-20 halftime lead. Tennessee State tied it 41-41 with two minutes left in the third quarter, but the Mavs scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to regain control.

Mariah Murdie led UNO with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Kennedi Grant had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

UNO continues its homestand Sunday when it hosts College of Saint Mary.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

