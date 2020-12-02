Two North Dakota hockey players kneel during national anthem

Two North Dakota players knelt during the national anthem Wednesday before their game against Miami at Baxter Arena.

Junior forward Jasper Weatherby and junior defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker took a knee in what is thought to be the first demonstration against racial injustice during a Division I hockey game. All of the NCHC games during the first three weeks are being played in Omaha without fans because of coronavirus concerns.

“We believe racial injustices and the treatment of minorities and people of color in this country needs to stop,’’ Weatherby told the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald. “It needs to be improved all over America and all over the world.’’

Weatherby is an Oregon native and Bernard-Docker was born in Canada. The players, who are white, are assistant captains on the team.

“People have different beliefs, and we’d given it a lot of thought,’’ North Dakota coach Brad Berry said after the game. “We want to make sure that nobody is disrespected through what happened today.’’

The top-ranked Fighting Hawks won 2-0.

