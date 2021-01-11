Two UNO men's basketball games canceled due to COVID protocols

UNO men’s basketball has canceled two weekend games against South Dakota State in accordance with the Mavs’ COVID-19 safety protocols.

UNO was slated to host the Jackrabbits (8-3, 2-0) on Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena. But the games were called off to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines established within the athletic department and at the conference level.

Specifics about the decision were not made clear within a UNO press release Monday, but the apt presumption during this particular season is one or more positive test results within the Mavs’ Tier 1 personnel forced a cancellation.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, support staff and fans are of the utmost importance, and that will always be our priority,” UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. “We hate to lose home games for our players and fans in a year where they were already limited.”

It’s the first postponement or cancellation of the year for UNO. The Mavs did have their schedule altered in the season’s opening tournament in Florida, but they still played three games on the trip.

UNO is off to a 2-12 start, but only two of those games have been played at home. The Mavs have dropped all four of their Summit League games so far.