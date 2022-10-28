Ty Mueller scores game-winning goal in UNO's victory over Long Island

Ty Mueller scored the winning goal with six minutes left as UNO earned a 2-1 win over Long Island on Friday night.

Mueller created a turnover in the LIU zone being scoring his second goal of the season as UNO improves to 2-0-1 on the road.

UNO led most of the night as Jimmy Glynn made it 1-0 four minutes into the match. It stayed that way until Long Island's Jordan Cicco scored a power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the second period.

UNO's defense, though, was stellar short-handed on the night. Long Island went 1 of 9 on power plays.

UNO outshot the Sharks 29-22 as Jake Kucharski got the win by making 21 saves.

UNO and Long Island conclude their series at 6 p.m. Saturday.