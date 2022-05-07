Tyler Mattingley strikes out six as UNO baseball defeats South Dakota State

UNO used a pair of three-run innings and an outstanding relief outing from Tyler Mattingley to knock off South Dakota State 8-3 Saturday night at Anderson Field.

Noah Greise broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a three-run home run to left field. But the pivotal inning was the fifth when the Mavs avoided a big inning from the Jackrabbits and built their lead.

SDSU, which won the series opener 5-2 Friday, loaded the bases with one out in the fifth. UNO coach Evan Porter brought in Mattingley for starter Mark Timmins, and while he did walk in a run, Mattingley limited the damage by getting a flyout and strikeout to end the inning with UNO up 4-2.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, UNO rallied for three runs with two outs. Jack Lombardi, who had three hits on the night, delivered an RBI double and scored later in the inning on a throwing error.

Harrison Denk, who also scored in the fifth, added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 8-2.

Mattingley would go the final 4 2/3 innings for the win as he allowed one unearned run, two hits and struck out six in 91 pitches.

The win improves UNO to 11-6 in league play as the Mavs are one game behind second-place Oral Roberts. UNO and South Dakota State complete their series Sunday with first pitch at 1 p.m.