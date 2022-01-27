Tyler Weiss busted out of his slump at the right time for UNO hockey

At 5-foot-11 and 146 pounds, Tyler Weiss is not the biggest guy on the ice.

But he continues to make a large impact for UNO hockey, which hits the road for the first of three consecutive weekends.

The No. 16 Mavericks will play at Colorado College on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT and Saturday at 7 p.m. UNO split a pair of home games against the Tigers in early December.

Weiss is fourth on the team in scoring with seven goals and 12 assists. One of the team’s fastest skaters, he put that speed to good use last Saturday night in the Mavs’ 5-1 win over No. 7 Minnesota Duluth.

The senior forward scored the first goal on a breakaway to get UNO pointed in the right direction. The Mavs were defeated by the Bulldogs 5-1 the previous night, their third loss in a row and sixth in eight games.

“That was a big goal on Saturday night,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “There was a lot of momentum that came off of that and the ability to get one early was so important.”

Gabinet said Weiss continues to make improvement with each passing season.