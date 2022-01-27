Tyler Weiss busted out of his slump at the right time for UNO hockey

At 5-foot-11 and 146 pounds, Tyler Weiss is not the biggest guy on the ice.
But he continues to make a large impact for UNO hockey, which hits the road for the first of three consecutive weekends.
The No. 16 Mavericks will play at Colorado College on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT and Saturday at 7 p.m. UNO split a pair of home games against the Tigers in early December.
Weiss is fourth on the team in scoring with seven goals and 12 assists. One of the team’s fastest skaters, he put that speed to good use last Saturday night in the Mavs’ 5-1 win over No. 7 Minnesota Duluth.
The senior forward scored the first goal on a breakaway to get UNO pointed in the right direction. The Mavs were defeated by the Bulldogs 5-1 the previous night, their third loss in a row and sixth in eight games.
“That was a big goal on Saturday night,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “There was a lot of momentum that came off of that and the ability to get one early was so important.”
Gabinet said Weiss continues to make improvement with each passing season.
“You look at his play from freshman year until now and you’re seeing growth in his game,” Gabinet said. “He’s improving defensively and he’s contributing offensively at a greater pace.”
Weiss, who also assisted on UNO’s third goal, said it was nice to get back on the score sheet.
“I was in a little bit of a slump the last six games,” he said. “I wasn’t really producing but I’ve been told to just keep shooting the puck.”
Weiss said the team needed that victory before facing six straight games on the road.
“We hope to carry on from that,” he said. “Everybody was ready to compete and we didn’t hold back.”
With the hope of a second consecutive postseason playoff berth, the 15-9 Mavs can’t hold back against unranked Colorado College. The 6-13-3 Tigers are coming off a pair of shutout losses against fifth-ranked Denver.
“To get a win like we did Saturday night, it kind of gives a chance to take a deep breath,” Gabinet said. “It’s going to be a challenging three-week stretch, but we need to stay focused on the moment.”
Notes
» Friday night’s game will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.
» UNO is 5-7 in the NCHC and in sixth place. Colorado College is 3-8-1 and in seventh.
» Taylor Ward continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 15 goals and 12 assists.
» Kris Mayotte is in his first season as the Tigers’ head coach.
» UNO leads the series 25-11-5 and has won 10 of the last 12.
» The Mavs will play at North Dakota and at Miami the next two weekends before finishing the regular season with a six-game homestand.
