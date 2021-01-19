 Skip to main content
Tyler Weiss scores in final second of OT in UNO hockey's win over Colorado College
HOCKEY

Tyler Weiss scores in final second of OT in UNO hockey's win over Colorado College

  Updated
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tyler Weiss scored with one second left in overtime Tuesday night as UNO defeated Colorado College 3-2.

The Mavericks had taken a 1-0 lead early in the second period when Weiss scored his first of the game. The Tigers tied it less than three minutes later when Ben Copeland put a shot past Mavs’ goalie Austin Roden.

Team captain Kevin Conley put UNO back on top with 12 minutes left in the game but Colorado College once again tied it on a goal by former Omaha Lancer Logan Will.

The Mavs had time for one final rush up the ice before the end of the five-minute overtime and Weiss scored on the backhand. The goal survived an official review that showed it came just before the final buzzer.

The Tigers outshot the Mavs 36-19 as Roden made 34 saves in the UNO net.

UNO returns to action Saturday, starting a two-game series at home against Denver.

UNO (8-3-1)..............................0  1  1  1—3

Colorado College (3-9-2).........0  1  1  0—2

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1, UNO, Weiss (unassisted), 5:52. 2, CC, Copeland (Berzolla), 8:26.

Third period: 3, UNO, Conley (Krenzen), 7:56. 4, CC, Will (Blixt), 10:17.

Overtime: 5, UNO, Weiss (Abate), 4:59.

