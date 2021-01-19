Tyler Weiss scores in final second of OT in UNO hockey's win over Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tyler Weiss scored with one second left in overtime Tuesday night as UNO defeated Colorado College 3-2.
The Mavericks had taken a 1-0 lead early in the second period when Weiss scored his first of the game. The Tigers tied it less than three minutes later when Ben Copeland put a shot past Mavs’ goalie Austin Roden.
Team captain Kevin Conley put UNO back on top with 12 minutes left in the game but Colorado College once again tied it on a goal by former Omaha Lancer Logan Will.
The Mavs had time for one final rush up the ice before the end of the five-minute overtime and Weiss scored on the backhand. The goal survived an official review that showed it came just before the final buzzer.
The Tigers outshot the Mavs 36-19 as Roden made 34 saves in the UNO net.
UNO returns to action Saturday, starting a two-game series at home against Denver.
UNO (8-3-1)..............................0 1 1 1—3
Colorado College (3-9-2).........0 1 1 0—2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1, UNO, Weiss (unassisted), 5:52. 2, CC, Copeland (Berzolla), 8:26.
Third period: 3, UNO, Conley (Krenzen), 7:56. 4, CC, Will (Blixt), 10:17.
Overtime: 5, UNO, Weiss (Abate), 4:59.