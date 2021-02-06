Tyler Weiss scores in overtime to give UNO hockey first win in Denver since 2013

DENVER — Tyler Weiss buried his own rebound on a rush with 3:17 remaining in overtime to lead UNO to a 5-4 comeback victory over Denver on Saturday night.

Jimmy Glynn intercepted a Denver pass at the red line and tapped the puck forward to Brock Bremer.

Bremer fed a pass to Weiss, who had skated behind Denver’s defense. Weiss charged the net, deked and shot off the pads of Denver goalie Corbin Kaczperski.

The puck slid to the left, and Weiss tucked it in to give the Mavericks (11-6-1) their first win at Magness Arena since Nov. 1, 2013. The Mavs snapped an 11-game losing streak at Denver and tallied just their third road victory all-time over the Pioneers (7-10-1).

They needed a late rally to do it. The score was tied 1-1 after the first, but Denver dominated in the second period, scoring three goals on a 17-5 shot advantage to enter the third with a 4-2 lead.

But the Mavericks killed a penalty early in the period and pulled within 4-3 when defenseman Nate Knoepke fired a shot from the point through traffic and past Kaczperski with just more than 11 minutes remaining.

Three minutes later, Kevin Conley pulled UNO even when he fired a rocket of a shot from the circle for his seventh goal of the year.