UMKC clutch from the free throw line in close win over Omaha men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RayQuawndis Mitchell went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final nine seconds to help the UMKC men hold on for a 64-61 win over Omaha on Thursday night.

UNO pulled within 60-59 on a Ja'Sean Glover 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Mitchell hit two free throws with nine seconds left, UNO's JJ White answered with two of his own before Mitchell made it 64-61 with six seconds left.

Omaha didn't get a good look at the end as Frankie Fidler's shot from near half-court was off the mark at the buzzer.

UNO overcame an ice-cold start as in the first 14 minutes it was 2 of 16 from the field and trailed 14-7. But the Mavs rallied to take a 25-23 halftime lead and was up 38-31 with 13:40 left.

That's when UMKC went on a 13-3 run and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Shermarri Allen led UMKC with 20 points, while Fidler had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Mavs. Tony Osburn also scored 12 points.

UNO (7-15, 3-7 Summit) ends a four-game road swing by playing at league leader Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO men's basketball 2021-22 season 2020-21 season 2019-20 season 2018-19 season 2017-18 season