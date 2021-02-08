UMKC defeats UNO volleyball to split the series

For the second day in a row, UNO and UMKC went five sets at Baxter Arena. But this time, the Kangaroos held on to earn a series split.

UMKC won match point on a UNO service error in a 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13 victory Monday night.

On Sunday, UMKC won the first two sets and had two match points in the fifth set before UNO completed the comeback.​

On Monday, the Roos went on an 8-2 run midway through the fifth set for a 12-7 lead before UNO chipped away. The Mavs got within 14-13, but after a timeout, UNO's next serve went long. It was UNO's 16th service error of the match.

Melanie Brecka, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, led UMKC with 17 kills, while Omaha Skutt grad Alli Schomers had 43 assists and 10 digs.

For UNO, Sadie Limback had 18 kills, while McKenna Ruch and Alexa Blase added nine each. Blase had five of her kills in the fourth set when UNO rallied from a 17-15 deficit.

UNO (3-3) ​returns to action Sunday at South Dakota.