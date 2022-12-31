UMKC pull away from Omaha men in second half

Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield applauded his team's effort during Thursday's three-point loss to Summit League favorite Oral Roberts.

But Crutchfield felt that kind of effort was missing Saturday afternoon when the Mavs fell 75-59 at Baxter Arena.

"I don't know what it was. We just didn't have it today," Crutchfield said. "The problem in the second half was we had a chance to cut into the lead and tie it but we just couldn't get stops. ... Just didn't like the effort today, didn't like the fight."

Omaha (5-10, 1-2 Summit) has been plagued by slow starts and that was the case Saturday. UNO started 1 of 11 from the field and trailed 13-6 nine minutes into the game and spent most of the day trying to catch the Kangaroos.

The Mavs did grab a 31-28 lead in the opening minute of the second half, but UMKC scored the next seven points and was in front the rest of the way.

UMKC shot 73.9% (17 of 23) from the field after halftime. Down 58-55 with less than six minutes left, UNO had a chance to tie it, but missed a 3-pointer. UMKC then finished the game on a 17-4 run.

"They started second-guessing themselves, losing confidence along the way," Crutchfield said of his team down the stretch. "We just had no offensive flow today."

RayQuawndis Mitchell led UMKC with 27 points, including 18 after halftime. UMKC also outrebounded the Mavs 31-17 as UNO had three offensive boards all day. Marquel Sutton had 18 points and five rebounds for Omaha, which lost Luke Jungers to an ankle injury midway through the first half.

UNO will play six of its next eight games on the road beginning with Thursday's game against Western Illinois.

