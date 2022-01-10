UMKC pulls away from UNO women in final minutes

UMKC used a 13-4 finishing run to earn a hard-fought 73-64 win over the UNO women Monday night at Baxter Arena.

Neither team led by more than seven through most of the game as UNO tied it at 60 on a Mariah Murdie basket with 6:35 left.

But UMKC (11-3), playing its first game since Dec. 22 because of COVID-19 protocols, scored the next seven points as the Mavs went scoreless for five minutes.

UNO took a 35-34 lead into halftime after Murdie scored in the paint with four seconds left. Murdie had a huge first half, with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. She finished with 25 points and six rebounds.

Grace Cave added 14 points, while Josie Filer had eight points and 10 rebounds.

UNO (6-9) stays at home and will face South Dakota State on Thursday.