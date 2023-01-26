UMKC pulls out win over Omaha women

UMKC maintained a single-digit lead for nearly the entire second half as it held off the Omaha women 64-55 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UMKC scored the last seven points of the first half for a 35-28 lead. UNO took its only second-half lead at 44-43 on a Katie Keitges steal and layup with 1:50 left in the third quarter. UMKC's lead in the fourth quarter was between one and six points until the final 15 seconds.

Omaha missed offensive opportunities in the fourth quarter when it went 2 of 12 from the field and committed five of its 10 turnovers.

UNO didn't have an answer for E'Lease Stafford, who had 23 points to lead the Roos. Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 16 points and six rebounds. Pilakouta scored 14 of UNO's 27 points in the second half.

UNO will host Oral Roberts at 2 p.m. Saturday.

