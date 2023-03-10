They did it without their team captain.

They did it without one of their top scorers for most of the game.

They did it behind the strong play of a freshman goalie.

The Omaha Mavericks held on to defeat North Dakota 2-1 on Friday night in the first game of the best-of-three NCHC playoffs. The victory came in front of 6,510 at Baxter Arena.

The teams will play again Saturday at 7:07 p.m. as the Mavs seek to clinch the series and advance to the league's Frozen Faceoff March 17-18 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

If necessary, a third game would be played Sunday at 6:07.

UNO overcame the absence of team captain Nolan Sullivan, who suffered a lower-body injury in a game last weekend at North Dakota.

The Mavs also lost Matt Miller midway through the first period when he was assessed a major penalty for spearing and a game misconduct. The junior forward is second on the team in goals with 13.

Simon Latkoczy steered aside 40 shots to earn the victory.​

The win didn't come without some late drama as the Fighting Hawks desperately battled back.

North Dakota pulled its goalie with two minutes left and the strategy paid off when Riese Gaber scored with 1:14 left in regulation.

The Fighting Hawks almost tied it with 30 seconds left when another drive by Gaber from the same spot caromed off the cross bar.

There was one last faceoff in the UNO end with 12 seconds left but forward Jimmy Glynn deflected a shot into the corner to help preserve the win.

After a scoreless first period, the Mavs broke through 4:29 into the second period. Freshman defenseman Jacob Guevin fired a shot from the blue line through a maze of players that eluded Fighting Hawks goalie Drew DeRidder.

​UNO made it 2-0 less than three minutes later when sophomore defenseman Davis Pennington scored his first goal of the season. He skated in from left wing and drilled a shot into the net.

The Mavs' penalty killers stepped up later in the period when North Dakota -- the top power-play unit in the nation -- had a two-man advantage for almost a minute. The Fighting Hawks came up empty.

UNO was outshot 17-6 in the second period but carried that two-goal advantage into the final period.

Latkoczy came up big in that third period with several key saves. One of the best came when he denied freshman Jackson Blake, the team's top scorer, from close range.

The Mavs' cause was helped with 6:10 left when North Dakota defenseman Chris Jandric was whistled for cross-checking Brock Bremer. UNO didn't score but the power play took two more minutes off the scoreboard.

After North Dakota's late goal, UNO was able to hang on for the victory.

North Dakota (16-14-3)... 0 0 1 — 1

At UNO (19-13-3)............ 0 2 0 — 2

Second period: 1, UNO, Guevin (Pennington, Slipec), 4:29. 2, UNO, Pennington (Guevin, Bohlsen), 7:00.

Third period: 3, UND, Gaber (Schmaltz, Jandric), 18:46.

Shots on goal

UND;11;17;13—41

UNO;17;6;5—28

Goalies: UND, DeRidder (26 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (40 saves).

Penalties-minutes: UND 5-10, UNO 4-19.

Power plays: UND 0 of 3, UNO 0 of 5.