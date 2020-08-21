UNO A.D. Trev Alberts is 'cautiously optimistic' for winter sports like hockey, basketball

UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts is “cautiously optimistic" winter sports will be held despite the ongoing pandemic.

But he said there are many variables in play and nothing is given.

“Athletes and coaches always have a playbook to learn and then they go out and execute," he said. “The problem with the pandemic is that there is no playbook, and that’s frustrating."

UNO athletes already had their fall sports seasons postponed by Summit League officials until the spring due to COVID-19 concerns. Those sports affected include volleyball and soccer.

Alberts said it remains to be seen whether those delayed seasons will be played.

“From our perspective, we’re fighting as hard as we can for them," he said. “But we’re never going to put anyone at risk."

The postponement of fall sports was disappointing, Alberts said, but not unexpected after the spring sports season ended abruptly in mid-March when the NCAA shut down all athletic events because of the coronavirus.

“I personally know the kind of investment that has been put in by these young men and women," Alberts said. “They have dreams of competing in the sport that they love, and it’s my job to provide that opportunity."