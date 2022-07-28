UNO adds assistant Josh McReynolds to men's soccer staff

UNO announced Thursday that Josh McReynolds will join new coach Donovan Dowling's staff.

McReynolds, who spent the past four seasons as head coach at LSU Eunice, will be an assistant for the Mavericks.

"I have known Josh for a while now, and he is someone of incredible character who will add immense value to our program," Dowling said in a press release. "We share similar beliefs in our game model, and holistic approach to developing the student-athlete, but will also have a nice balance within our staff. ... His leadership will be invaluable to our program."

McReynolds helped start LSUE's program in 2018 as the Bengals turned into one of the top junior college programs in the country, making their second straight NJCAA tournament last season. He was a two-time Region 23 coach of the year in his first two seasons.

"I look forward to contributing to the team's success both on and off the field," McReynolds said. "My family and I are looking forward to our future in Omaha."