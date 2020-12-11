UNO adds men's swimming and diving team to start competition in 2021

UNO will compete in men’s swimming and diving beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The Mavericks will be the fifth Summit League school to sponsor the sport for men. UNO already has a women’s team.

“This is a great opportunity for local student-athletes to continue competing at the highest level while remaining close to home,” UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release. “Omaha will have the only men’s Division I swimming and diving program in the state, and we think we can build a team that will be competing for Summit League championships in the very near future."

Todd Samland, who has coached the women’s team since its inception in 1997, also will coach the men’s team.

“We worked hard to create a strong business case that will increase overall revenue and fit well within our sport offerings,” Alberts said. “Todd is a proven winner, a loyal Maverick, and he cares deeply for young people.”

Samland said he is eager to coach the new squad.