UNO and Kamryn Meyer eyeing NCAA bid at Summit tourney

Kamryn Meyer knew she was getting close.

She knew she needed eight strikeouts Sunday to break UNO's single-season record for strikeouts. She got No. 8 to end the fifth inning, giving her 260 in 154 2/3 innings, surpassing the 259 strikeouts Cheris Kuster had in 2004.

"She broke the strikeout record and you could feel that through the whole team. I think the whole team took pride in that," UNO coach Mike Heard said.

The milestone took place in Macomb, Illinois, which is less than two hours from Meyer's hometown in eastern Iowa. On Sunday, her parents, grandparents, friends, even the high school team she helps coach in the summer were there.

"When I hit the eight, it was a really exciting feeling, having all my teammates and my family there to watch me. It just was a really cool moment," said Meyer, who was named to the Summit League first team Tuesday.

She also happened to pick up her 20th win that day as she capped a dominant and historic regular season. She ranks in the top 10 in the NCAA in five categories - second in strikeouts per seven innings (11.8), third in shutouts (11), fifth in hits allowed per seven innings (3.25), 10th in ERA (1.13) and 10th in strikeouts (260).

She threw one no-hitter and two one-hitters. She broke the program's single-game strikeout record with 18, then topped that the next week with 19.

"This year I've shown what I can do, but there's also so much more that I'm capable of," Meyer said. "This is just a steppingstone to keep working hard the next two years here and shoot for bigger goals."

The bigger goals include winning the Summit League tournament, which begins Wednesday in Brookings, South Dakota. UNO's first game is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's North Dakota-North Dakota State.

The second-seeded Mavs ride an 11-game win streak into the event, and they have gone 16-1 since starting the season 13-11. UNO has picked up its offense as it's averaging 7.1 runs during the past 11 games.

"We've played about 15 pretty solid games in a row, so you got to feel good," Heard said. "Our pitching has stayed consistent. Our offense during those 15 games has been pretty consistent, and our defense has been strong all year."

The Mavs' path to the title once again will go through regular-season champ South Dakota State, which is on a 16-game winning streak.

A year ago, the Jackrabbits had to beat UNO twice on the final day for the tournament to claim the title. UNO finished last year 20-28 but it comes into this week's tournament with a different mindset.

"I think we have higher expectations than we did last year," said senior Lexi Burkhardt, a Gretna grad who is hitting .275 with 10 doubles. "We're very confident in our abilities in what we can do and I've super excited to go there and compete and show what we have to offer."

During the regular season, the Mavs went 2-1 against North Dakota State and 1-2 vs. South Dakota State. But this week, Heard said the Mavs just have to concentrate on themselves.

"If you're going to win a championship, you have to be good in all phases, especially to beat a team like South Dakota State," he said. "For us it's always about the basics, always the fundamentals."

All-Summit

UNO had two players named to the first time and two to the second team as the Summit announced its all-conference teams Tuesday.

Meyer and outfielder Izzy Eltze were on the first team, while infielders Jamie White and Lynsey Tucker were second-team selections.

While Meyer had a breakout season, Eltze, a sophomore from Crete, hit .385 with five triples, a team-leading nine homers, 35 runs scored and 29 RBIs.

White hit .364 with 10 doubles, eight homers and a team-best 32 RBIs. She has a .514 on-base percentage. Tucker hit .342 with nine doubles, a team-high 16 steals and didn't commit an error at second base.

South Dakota State had six players on the first team, including the player of the year (Rozelyn Carrillo) and the pitcher of the year (Grace Glanzer).​

