UNO and SIU-Edwardsville, both in need of wins, face off. Will it be another thriller?

The last time UNO and SIU-Edwardsville got together, they produced an instant classic.

It was just last year.

These two teams met in the third week of the season and battled for 40 minutes. The Mavs jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half. The Cougars roared back to tie it in the second.

The game ended when UNO’s Matt Pile slammed home a two-handed dunk with 1.4 seconds left to clinch a 65-63 win for the Mavs.

Can the two squads go toe-to-toe again? This time it’s in Omaha.

And both teams could really use a win.

UNO (1-5) dropped every game on its recent five-game road trip — it suffered blowout losses at Texas Tech and Purdue last week.

SIUE (2-5) has played all but one of its seven games away from home so far — it did battle close with Creighton but ultimately couldn’t hold a double-digit lead in a 70-65 loss.

They’re set to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baxter Arena. It’s the start of a four-game homestand for the Mavs.