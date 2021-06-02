UNO Associate A.D. Dave Ahlers stepping down

Dave Ahlers, associate athletic director at UNO, is stepping down.

Ahlers, who had been at the school almost 13 years, said his last day would be Friday. He added the decision stemmed from a desire to spend more time with his family.

“I feel fortunate to have had the career I’ve had here at UNO,” he said. “I leave with many fond memories of the relationships that I have made.”

This past season, he helped coordinate the “pod” schedule that included all eight conference hockey teams over the first three weeks of December at Baxter Arena. That schedule was necessitated by COVID-19.

Ahlers previously had worked in public relations and game broadcasting with the Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights professional hockey team.

