 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO Associate A.D. Dave Ahlers stepping down
0 comments
topical
ATHLETICS

UNO Associate A.D. Dave Ahlers stepping down

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

Dave Ahlers, associate athletic director at UNO, is stepping down.

Dave Ahlers

Dave Ahlers

Ahlers, who had been at the school almost 13 years, said his last day would be Friday. He added the decision stemmed from a desire to spend more time with his family.

“I feel fortunate to have had the career I’ve had here at UNO,” he said. “I leave with many fond memories of the relationships that I have made.”

This past season, he helped coordinate the “pod” schedule that included all eight conference hockey teams over the first three weeks of December at Baxter Arena. That schedule was necessitated by COVID-19.

Ahlers previously had worked in public relations and game broadcasting with the Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights professional hockey team.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert