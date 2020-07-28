UNO Associate A.D. Mike Kemp will chair NCAA men's hockey committee this season

UNO Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Kemp was named chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee for the 2020-21 season on Monday.

Kemp has been the board’s NCHC representative for the past three years and will serve as chairman for the final year of his term.

Kemp was UNO’s first hockey coach when the program started in 1996. After coaching the Mavericks for 12 years, he moved into an administrative role in 2009. He currently oversees the hockey program and all UNO facilities.