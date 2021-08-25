UNO baseball adds 17 transfers for next season

UNO baseball coach Evan Porter has signed 17 transfers for next season.

"Our program's recent success and the addition of our on-campus ballpark Tal Anderson Field helped us recruit these fine young men," said Porter, whose team went 22-25 last season and reached the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Among the newcomers are seven players from Nebraska. Cam Frederick and Will Hanafan are transferring from Creighton and Millard South grad Noah Greise comes from Wichita State.

Elkhorn's Drew Reetz and Will Reetz and Lincoln Southwest grad Dawson Linder come to UNO from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Transferring from instate junior colleges include Bennington's Cooper Prososki and Tyler Mattingley from Southeast CC and Tanner Olmstead from Northeast CC. Millard West grad Caleb Riedel played at Iowa Western.

UNO signees

Matt Baughn, C; Charlie Bell, RHP; Cam Frederick, INF; Noah Greise, INF/C; Will Hanafan, OF; Drew Hmiekewski, OF/RHP; Devin Hurdle, INF; Dawson Linder, RHP; Tyler Mattingley, RHP; Tanner Olmstead, RHP; Cooper Prososki, LHP/OF; Drew Reetz, INF; Will Reetz, OF/1B; Caleb Riedel, LHP; Eddie Satisky, INF; Wyatt Sellers, RHP; Parker Weddle, RHP.

