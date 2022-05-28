 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

UNO baseball advances to Summit League championship with win over North Dakota State

UNO got three RBI hits from Jack Lombardi as the fourth-seeded Mavs advanced to the Summit League championship game with a 5-3 win over top-seeded North Dakota State on Saturday.

UNO will need to defeat Oral Roberts twice Sunday to win the tournament and advance to the NCAA tournament. UNO lost 12-8 to Oral Roberts on Friday night.

UNO never trailed Saturday as Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Lombardi then added RBI singles in the third and ninth innings and lined a leadoff home run to left in the sixth.

Charlie Bell worked the first six innings for the win. Harrison Kreiling went the final three for the save.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

