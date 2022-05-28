UNO baseball advances to Summit League championship with win over North Dakota State

UNO got three RBI hits from Jack Lombardi as the fourth-seeded Mavs advanced to the Summit League championship game with a 5-3 win over top-seeded North Dakota State on Saturday.

UNO will need to defeat Oral Roberts twice Sunday to win the tournament and advance to the NCAA tournament. UNO lost 12-8 to Oral Roberts on Friday night.

UNO never trailed Saturday as Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Lombardi then added RBI singles in the third and ninth innings and lined a leadoff home run to left in the sixth.

Charlie Bell worked the first six innings for the win. Harrison Kreiling went the final three for the save.​

