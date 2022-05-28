UNO baseball advances to Summit League championship with win over North Dakota State

UNO got three RBI hits from Jack Lombardi as the fourth-seeded Mavs advanced to the Summit League championship game with a 5-3 win over top-seeded North Dakota State on Saturday.
UNO will need to defeat Oral Roberts twice Sunday to win the tournament and advance to the NCAA tournament. UNO lost 12-8 to Oral Roberts on Friday night.
UNO never trailed Saturday as Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Lombardi then added RBI singles in the third and ninth innings and lined a leadoff home run to left in the sixth.
Charlie Bell worked the first six innings for the win. Harrison Kreiling went the final three for the save.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament Record: 22-25
Notable facts: First season at Tal Anderson Field, season shortened due to COVID-19
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Final game: Regular-season win over Creighton Record: 10-4
Notable facts: Season cut short due to coronavirus pandemic. Construction work began on UNO's new baseball and softball fields.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Final game: Loss to No. 2 seed Baylor in NCAA Los Angeles Regional Record: 31-24-1
Notable facts: First regular-season Summit League championship, first Summit League tournament championship, first appearance in NCAA tournament
UNO ATHLETICS
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to Western Illinois
Record: 15-35
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Final game: Regular-season loss to South Dakota State Record: 12-40
Notable facts: Coach Evan Porter's first season, move to J. J. Isaacson Field at Seymour Smith Park
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in Summit League tournament Record: 28-28 MLB draft: Cole Gruber (27th round, 802nd overall, Oakland Athletics) and Robert Calvano (38th round, 1,156 overall, St. Louis Cardinals)
Notable facts: First appearance in the Summit League tournament, coach Bob Herold's final season
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Final game: Regular-season win over Incarnate Word
Record: 21-31
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Final game: Regular-season win over Western Illinois
Record: 31-20
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Final game: Regular-season win over South Dakota State
Record: 27-22
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Final game: Loss to DII No. 5 Central Missouri in MIAA tournament championship Record: 34-20 MLB draft: Joe Holtmeyer selected in MLB draft (22nd round, 682nd overall, Boston Red Sox)
Notable facts: Final season in Division II, runner-up in MIAA tournament
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Final game: Loss to St. Mary's in NCAA DII South Central Regional
Record: 32-20
UNO PUBLICATIONS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!