UNO baseball breaks tie with Missouri by scoring six runs in 9th inning
BASEBALL

UNO baseball breaks tie with Missouri by scoring six runs in 9th inning

COLUMBIA, Mo. — UNO broke a tie with six runs in the top of the ninth inning as the Mavericks downed Missouri 9-3 Sunday afternoon.

Brett Bonar gave UNO the lead with an RBI single and Masen Prososki and Breyden Eckhout followed with two-run doubles.

Eckhout also hit a two-run home run in the second inning.

With the win, UNO split a four-game series with the Tigers. The Mavs opened the season with a two-game series split against Oklahoma.

UNO will open Tal Anderson Field on Friday when it faces Creighton on Friday at 3 p.m.

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010

