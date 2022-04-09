UNO baseball cruises to win over Northern Colorado

After being held to three hits in 1-0 loss Friday night, the UNO offense sprang to life Saturday as the Mavs blanked Northern Colorado 10-0 at Anderson Field.

UNO scored in each of the first four innings as it got another stellar pitching performance.

Charlie Bell worked the first six innings, allowed five hits, walking two and striking out eight.

On offense, Harrison Denk delivered a two-run single in the second inning as UNO built a 4-0 lead. The Mavs' loudest hit of the day came in the fourth when Mike Boeve smacked a three-run home run to center.

Will Hanafan ended the game by way of the 10-run rule with his RBI double in the seventh.

Boeve finished with four RBIs, Denk had three hits and two RBIs while Hanafan, Noah Greise and Devin Hurdle each scored twice.

UNO and Northern Colorado will play again at 1 p.m. Sunday.