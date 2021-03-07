UNO baseball defeats Creighton on strength of Richie Holetz's pitching, first-inning offense

Richie Holetz pitched six solid innings to lead UNO to a 5-2 win over Creighton at Tal Anderson Field on Sunday afternoon.

The win allowed UNO to avoid a sweep of the three-game series.

UNO scored three runs in the bottom of the first as its first five batters reached safely.

Harrison Denk and Breyden Eckhout each had two hits to lead the Mavericks, while Dax Roper had three of Creighton's eight hits.

Both teams next play on Friday. Creighton plays its first home game against South Dakota State, while UNO goes to Kansas.

