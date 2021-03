Mark Timmins pitched eight sharp innings and struck out a career-high 10 to lead UNO to a 7-1 win over South Dakota State on Sunday at Tal Anderson Field.

The Mavs, who won three of four in the weekend series, pulled away with two runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh.

Mike Boeve drove in three runs, while Mason Prososki scored twice and drove in two.

UNO (8-9) returns to action Friday at Wichita State.

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010