UNO baseball defeats Western Illinois in 10 innings

UNO has struggled to score runs during weekend openers and that was the case for most of Friday's game at Western Illinois.

But back-to-back home runs from Devin Hurdle and Cam Frederick in the eighth inning gave the Mavs a spark, then third baseman Mike Boeve delivered the game-winning hit, a double in the 10th inning as UNO edged the Leathernecks 3-2.

Western Illinois, which has just four wins this season, scored its runs in the sixth inning, but for the most part UNO pitchers worked around trouble as the Leathernecks stranded 11 runners. Starter Caleb Riedel (three innings) and Joey Machado (four innings) each allowed five hits, while Tyler Mattingley got the final six outs for the win.

Down 2-0 after seven innings, Hurdle and Frederick each homered to left to start the eighth. UNO also put the lead run at third base, but Boeve grounded out to end the inning.

The sophomore from Hastings, though, came through with a double to right in the 10th, scoring pinch-runner Tyson Gerdes.

UNO and Western Illinois continue their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

