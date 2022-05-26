UNO baseball downs No. 1 seed North Dakota State at Summit League tournament

UNO baseball scored six times in the second inning and got eight strong innings from starter Caleb Riedel as the Mavericks downed top-seeded North Dakota State 10-2 in the opening game of the Summit League tournament Thursday afternoon.

UNO took advantage of 10 walks in the first four innings as it built an 8-0 lead. North Dakota State starter Max Loven, who shut out the Mavs during the regular season, walked five batters in the second inning.

UNO's only two hits in the six-run second were two-run singles by Noah Greise and Eddie Rosario. Jack Lombardi added a two-run double in the fourth, and Greise smacked a solo home run in the eighth.

Greise finished with two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Meanwhile on the mound, Riedel shut out the Bison through six innings. The Millard West graduate allowed two runs and five hits while striking out seven.​

UNO will play the winner of the Oral Roberts-South Dakota State game at 6:05 p.m. Friday.