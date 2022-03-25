UNO baseball downs St. Thomas in Mavs' Summit League opener

Caleb Riedel pitched six shutout innings to lead UNO to a 6-1 win over St. Thomas in its Summit League opener Friday at Anderson Field.

Riedel allowed three hits, walked three and struck out eight as the Mavs built a 6-0 lead through six innings.

Drew Reetz had the biggest hit of the night for the Mavs, a three-run home run to right field in the fourth inning. Matt Baughn added an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth. Noah Greise drove in a run with a fifth-inning single.

UNO and St. Thomas continue their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

