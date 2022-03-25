 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

UNO baseball downs St. Thomas in Mavs' Summit League opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Caleb Riedel pitched six shutout innings to lead UNO to a 6-1 win over St. Thomas in its Summit League opener Friday at Anderson Field.

Riedel allowed three hits, walked three and struck out eight as the Mavs built a 6-0 lead through six innings.

Drew Reetz had the biggest hit of the night for the Mavs, a three-run home run to right field in the fourth inning. Matt Baughn added an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth. Noah Greise drove in a run with a fifth-inning single.

UNO and St. Thomas continue their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert