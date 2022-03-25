UNO baseball downs St. Thomas in Mavs' Summit League opener

Caleb Riedel pitched six shutout innings to lead UNO to a 6-1 win over St. Thomas in its Summit League opener Friday at Anderson Field.
Riedel allowed three hits, walked three and struck out eight as the Mavs built a 6-0 lead through six innings.
Drew Reetz had the biggest hit of the night for the Mavs, a three-run home run to right field in the fourth inning. Matt Baughn added an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth. Noah Greise drove in a run with a fifth-inning single.
UNO and St. Thomas continue their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament Record: 22-25
Notable facts: First season at Tal Anderson Field, season shortened due to COVID-19
2020
Final game: Regular-season win over Creighton Record: 10-4
Notable facts: Season cut short due to coronavirus pandemic. Construction work began on UNO's new baseball and softball fields.
2019
Final game: Loss to No. 2 seed Baylor in NCAA Los Angeles Regional Record: 31-24-1
Notable facts: First regular-season Summit League championship, first Summit League tournament championship, first appearance in NCAA tournament
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to Western Illinois
Record: 15-35
2017
Final game: Regular-season loss to South Dakota State Record: 12-40
Notable facts: Coach Evan Porter's first season, move to J. J. Isaacson Field at Seymour Smith Park
2016
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in Summit League tournament Record: 28-28 MLB draft: Cole Gruber (27th round, 802nd overall, Oakland Athletics) and Robert Calvano (38th round, 1,156 overall, St. Louis Cardinals)
Notable facts: First appearance in the Summit League tournament, coach Bob Herold's final season
2015
Final game: Regular-season win over Incarnate Word
Record: 21-31
2014
Final game: Regular-season win over Western Illinois
Record: 31-20
2013
Final game: Regular-season win over South Dakota State
Record: 27-22
2011
Final game: Loss to DII No. 5 Central Missouri in MIAA tournament championship Record: 34-20 MLB draft: Joe Holtmeyer selected in MLB draft (22nd round, 682nd overall, Boston Red Sox)
Notable facts: Final season in Division II, runner-up in MIAA tournament
2010
Final game: Loss to St. Mary's in NCAA DII South Central Regional
Record: 32-20
