UNO baseball eliminated from Summit League tournament by South Dakota State

South Dakota State stymied UNO's offense as the Jackrabbits rolled to a 7-0 win Friday afternoon in a Summit League baseball tournament elimination game.
UNO ends its season at 22-25. South Dakota State will play another elimination game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Landon Badger had two hits and scored three times for South Dakota State.
UNO finished with three hits, but left seven runners stranded. Joey Machado worked into the fifth inning and took the loss.
