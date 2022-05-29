UNO baseball ends its season in Summit League final with loss to Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts put pressure on UNO's short-handed pitching staff right from the start of Sunday's Summit League baseball tournament final.

ORU scored five in the top of the first, all with two outs, on its way to a 21-2 victory as the Golden Eagles earned an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.

After coming through the losers bracket, the Mavericks needed to beat the Summit's perennial power twice on its home field to claim the tourney title — and the second bid to NCAA regionals in program history. The teams split six regular-season games this spring, but ORU made sure it set an early tone Sunday.

UNO started Joey Machado, who had thrown 45 pitches in relief during Friday's 12-8 loss to ORU. The senior from Omaha Creighton Prep was one of nine Mavs to pitch at least one inning during the first three days of the tournament.

Machado retired two of the first three batters, but the next five Golden Eagles reached safely. That included a two-run double by Justin Quinn and a two-run single by Connor Beichler.

UNO's offense, which played well during the tournament, threatened in each of the first three innings but stranded six runners. In the third, Jack Lombardi singled to left to bring in Mike Boeve to make it 5-1. The Mavs still had the bases loaded with one out, but a 1-2-3 double play ended the threat.

It stayed 5-1 until the fifth, when ORU's Mac McCroskey delivered a knockout blow with a grand slam. McCroskey added a three-run homer in the seventh to give him a seven-RBI day.

The 21 runs were the most ever in a Summit title game.

Noah Greise hit a solo homer for the Mavs in the fifth. Lombardi, who finished the tournament 8 of 17 with seven RBIs, had two of UNO's seven hits Sunday.

UNO, which was the fourth seed in the tournament, ended its season 26-31.

Oral Roberts (38-18) .... 500 051 900—21 21 0

UNO (26-31) .............. 001 010 000— 2 7 0

W: McCullough, 3-0. L: Machado, 4-6. 2B: ORU, Loftin, Quinn, Archambo, Lindsly, Cox. HR: ORU, McCroskey 2. UNO, Greise.

