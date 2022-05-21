UNO baseball ends regular season with loss to St. Thomas

For the third straight game, St. Thomas erased an early deficit to defeat UNO, winning 9-8 Saturday night in the regular-season finale.

St. Thomas completed the sweep, marking the first time the Tommies have swept a Division I weekend series.

UNO scored in each of the first four innings as it built a 7-1 lead. Will Hanafan had an RBI double in the second and grounded a two-run single to right in the third.

When Jack Lombardi brought home Noah Greise with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, the Mavs had a six-run lead.

But that disappeared in the fifth when the Tommies scored seven times on seven hits against three pitchers.

St. Thomas tacked on another run on a passed ball in the seventh before UNO closed within 9-8 on a Greise sacrifice fly in the eighth.

But the Mavs went in order in the ninth as St. Thomas finished its season with the sweep.

UNO (24-29) continues its season as the No. 4 seed for the Summit League tournament in Tulsa. UNO opens against top-seeded North Dakota State at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. The other first-round matchup will be second-seeded Oral Roberts against No. 3 South Dakota State.

North Dakota State is the top seed for the first time in program history.