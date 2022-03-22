UNO baseball enters Summit League play riding momentum of wins over Big Ten teams

This was a day circled on UNO's baseball calendar. The Mavs were to play third-ranked Arkansas on a major league field, Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium.

Persistent rain chances washed out those hopes as the game was canceled two days before Wednesday's scheduled first pitch. But there's still a sunny outlook for the Mavs as they prepare to open Summit League play at home Friday.

UNO recorded three wins against Big Ten opponents during an eight-day stretch prior to this weekend's series with Summit League newcomer St. Thomas.

"This was an encouraging week," UNO coach Evan Porter said following Sunday's 12-inning win over Rutgers. "I believe you can't focus on results right now, but it's nice to get a positive result with the way we played."

All three wins were of the walk-off variety — one over Nebraska and two over Rutgers, which came to Omaha with a 12-3 record. Sunday's 3-2 win was clinched when third baseman Mike Boeve doubled home Drew Reetz from first base.

"(Rutgers') offense is incredible and they scored two runs in 12 innings — and those came in the first five minutes of the game," Boeve said. "That will be huge in conference to have a bunch of arms."

By and large, UNO (7-12) has gotten solid starting pitching during its nonconference schedule. Charlie Bell has a 2.42 ERA in five starts, Caleb Riedel has a 1.72 ERA in four starts and Mark Timmins has pitched at least six innings in three of his five starts. On Sunday, Timmins gave up the early runs before retiring 22 of the last 25 batters he faced as he went a season-high eight innings.

And senior Joey Machado has been outstanding as a long reliever, going 3-1 with a 1.11 ERA.

"The starting pitching has been great all season, and the bullpen is finding its way," Porter said.

The Mavs still are waiting for their offense to click. UNO has faced a challenging schedule as it has wins over UCLA and Creighton, lost three close contests at USC and lost 15-3 at Arkansas earlier this month.

Boeve has been UNO's most dangerous hitter, batting .377 with 10 doubles, four homers and a .527 on-base percentage. Shortstop Devin Hurdle has driven in a team-best 16 runs.

As a team, though, the Mavs are hitting .237. They scored five total runs in three games against Rutgers, but were able to go 2-1.

"The offense wasn't great this weekend, but it came through when we needed it," Boeve said.

And that has the Mavs feeling good heading into the Summit League's opening weekend.

"It's not going to get easier. We're going to have to work even harder to keep this thing going the right way. That's what I like about this group, they're going to be up for the challenge to work hard," Porter said.

