UNO baseball falls in first round of Summit League tournament

North Dakota State starting pitcher Max Loven outdueled UNO's Richie Holetz as the Bison earned a 3-1 win in the first round of the Summit League baseball tournament Thursday night at Tal Anderson Field.

Loven allowed four baserunners over eight innings to earn the win. He retired 19 of the first 20 batters he faced. Parker Harm retired UNO in order in the ninth for his 10th save.

Holetz threw a four-hit complete game for the Mavs, but he allowed two runs in the second inning and a solo homer by Nick Emanuel in the fourth.

UNO's lone run came on Brett Bonar's solo homer to right in the eighth inning.

UNO will play an elimination game against South Dakota State at 11 a.m. Friday. NDSU faces Oral Roberts at 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts 7, South Dakota State 1

Matt Gaskins threw a four-hitter in leading top-seeded Oral Roberts to a 7-1 win over South Dakota State in the opening game of the Summit League baseball tournament Thursday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field.

Gaskins allowed only an unearned run in the fourth inning for ORU, which advances to Friday's 3 p.m. game against the winner of Thursday night's North Dakota State-UNO game.