UNO baseball falls to Kansas State

A five-run second inning propelled Kansas State to an 8-4 win over UNO Tuesday night at Anderson Field.

The Wildcats (8-7), winners of five straight, hit a pair of home runs to center in the second. Cole Johnson led off the inning with a shot that was just out of the reach of center fielder Harrison Denk, then Josh Nicoloff ended the rally with a two-run shot, part of his four-RBI night.

UNO was down 8-0 before Mike Boeve launched a two-run homer to right in the fourth. It was Boeve's fourth homer this season, and it gave him 12 RBIs.

The Mavs added two more in the sixth after a Noah Greise single, but they couldn't string together any rallies in the final three innings.

UNO (5-11) begins a three-game series at home against Rutgers on Friday.