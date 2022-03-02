UNO baseball falls to No. 10 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — UNO baseball gave up 12 runs over two innings Wednesday in a 15-3 loss to No. 10 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (5-2) scored five runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth to take a 13-2 lead over the Mavericks. Arkansas' Brady Slavens opened that stretch with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, then Michael Turner and Peyton Stovall each had a two-run homer in the fifth.

UNO (2-7) led 2-1 before the Arkansas scoring barrage. Grant Goldston drove in the Mavs' first run with a single in the second, then Eduardo Rosario scored on a groundout in the top of the fourth to give UNO its only lead of the game.

Mike Boeve hit 2 for 4 for the Mavericks, who have lost four straight since knocking off No. 23 UCLA last week.

UNO returns to Omaha for its home opener against Valparaiso at 3 p.m. Friday.