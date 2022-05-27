UNO baseball falls to Oral Roberts, drops to elimination bracket at Summit League tournament

UNO and Oral Roberts waited until the Summit League tournament to put their offenses on display.
The teams split six regular-season games and both were shut out twice.
But Friday night in the winners bracket final of the league tournament, the teams traded big innings as Oral Roberts outlasted the Mavs 12-8. Oral Roberts had four three-run innings.
UNO will play North Dakota State in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Saturday. Oral Roberts advances to Sunday's final. The Mavs defeated top-seeded NDSU 10-2 Thursday.
Oral Roberts never trailed as it took a 6-0 lead after scoring three times and first and third innings. UNO starter Mark Timmins pitched only the first inning, in which he threw 38 pitches.
But facing Summit League pitcher of the year Ledgend Smith, UNO got back in the game with a five-run fourth.
The first six UNO batters reached safely in the inning, which included RBI singles from Mike Boeve, Jack Lombardi and Will Hanafan.
Oral Roberts responded with three runs in the fifth, including a two-run double by Alec Jones. But Eddie Rosario and Eddie Satisky hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth, which knocked Smith from the game.
That's as close as the Mavs got. Caleb Denny hit the first pitch of the eighth inning over the right-field fence. The Golden Eagles tacked on two more two-out runs in the inning - six of their runs on the night came with two outs.
Rosario and Satisky each finished with two hits and two runs scored for the Mavs.
A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament Record: 22-25
Notable facts: First season at Tal Anderson Field, season shortened due to COVID-19
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Final game: Regular-season win over Creighton Record: 10-4
Notable facts: Season cut short due to coronavirus pandemic. Construction work began on UNO's new baseball and softball fields.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Final game: Loss to No. 2 seed Baylor in NCAA Los Angeles Regional Record: 31-24-1
Notable facts: First regular-season Summit League championship, first Summit League tournament championship, first appearance in NCAA tournament
UNO ATHLETICS
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to Western Illinois
Record: 15-35
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Final game: Regular-season loss to South Dakota State Record: 12-40
Notable facts: Coach Evan Porter's first season, move to J. J. Isaacson Field at Seymour Smith Park
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in Summit League tournament Record: 28-28 MLB draft: Cole Gruber (27th round, 802nd overall, Oakland Athletics) and Robert Calvano (38th round, 1,156 overall, St. Louis Cardinals)
Notable facts: First appearance in the Summit League tournament, coach Bob Herold's final season
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Final game: Regular-season win over Incarnate Word
Record: 21-31
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Final game: Regular-season win over Western Illinois
Record: 31-20
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Final game: Regular-season win over South Dakota State
Record: 27-22
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Final game: Loss to DII No. 5 Central Missouri in MIAA tournament championship Record: 34-20 MLB draft: Joe Holtmeyer selected in MLB draft (22nd round, 682nd overall, Boston Red Sox)
Notable facts: Final season in Division II, runner-up in MIAA tournament
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Final game: Loss to St. Mary's in NCAA DII South Central Regional
Record: 32-20
UNO PUBLICATIONS
