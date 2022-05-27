UNO baseball falls to Oral Roberts, drops to elimination bracket at Summit League tournament

UNO and Oral Roberts waited until the Summit League tournament to put their offenses on display.

The teams split six regular-season games and both were shut out twice.

But Friday night in the winners bracket final of the league tournament, the teams traded big innings as Oral Roberts outlasted the Mavs 12-8. Oral Roberts had four three-run innings.

UNO will play North Dakota State in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Saturday. Oral Roberts advances to Sunday's final. The Mavs defeated top-seeded NDSU 10-2 Thursday.

Oral Roberts never trailed as it took a 6-0 lead after scoring three times and first and third innings. UNO starter Mark Timmins pitched only the first inning, in which he threw 38 pitches.

But facing Summit League pitcher of the year Ledgend Smith, UNO got back in the game with a five-run fourth.

The first six UNO batters reached safely in the inning, which included RBI singles from Mike Boeve, Jack Lombardi and Will Hanafan.

Oral Roberts responded with three runs in the fifth, including a two-run double by Alec Jones. But Eddie Rosario and Eddie Satisky hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth, which knocked Smith from the game.

That's as close as the Mavs got. Caleb Denny hit the first pitch of the eighth inning over the right-field fence. The Golden Eagles tacked on two more two-out runs in the inning - six of their runs on the night came with two outs.

Rosario and Satisky each finished with two hits and two runs scored for the Mavs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.