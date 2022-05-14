UNO baseball falls to Oral Roberts in 11 innings

On a night when the pitching staffs allowed very few scoring chances, Oral Roberts scored its runs on wild pitches in the 11th inning as the Golden Eagles outlasted UNO 2-0 Saturday.

ORU scored without the benefit of a hit in the 11th. Reliever Joey Machado, who had entered in the seventh inning, walked the first two batters. After a sacrifice bunt, Jackson Loftin scored when Machado's pitch bounced in the dirt and ended up in the ORU dugout. One out later, Justin Quinn also scored on a pitch in the dirt.

Machado and starter Mark Timmins were workhorses for UNO has both threw at least 90 pitches. Timmins had an outstanding outing on Senior Night as he allowed four hits through 6.2 innings. He kept the ball down against the Golden Eagles as 13 of the first 18 outs he recorded were groundouts.

The Golden Eagles put two runners on with two outs against Timmins in the seventh. Machado came in and got a strikeout to end that inning.​ ORU also put two on in the eighth, but Machado struck out cleanup batter Loftin to keep it scoreless.

ORU starter Ledgend Smith stranded just one base runner through seven innings before UNO's only threat of the night. The Mavs loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but the Golden Eagles got two groundouts to keep the Mavs off the board. ORU got a force out at home for the first of those two outs.

ORU moves two games ahead of UNO for second place in the Summit League. The teams complete their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

