UNO baseball falls to Oral Roberts

Drew Reetz homered for the second straight game, but a pair of three-run innings lifted Oral Roberts to a 6-1 win over UNO on Saturday afternoon.

Despite winning the series opener on Friday, the Mavericks (10-14, 3-2 Summit League) have been largely quiet at the plate through two games, managing 11 hits and two runs against ORU pitching.

On Friday, Caleb Riedel and Joey Machado combined to shut down the Golden Eagles (17-10, 4-1). And Saturday starter Charlie Bell was sharp through five innings, allowing one hit.

The game was scoreless into the sixth until Mac McCroskey and Caleb Denney led off the bottom half with back-to-back homers.

Bell retired the next two batters, but he was chased after giving up a double. The Golden Eagles made it 3-0 on an RBI single by Holden Breeze.

Reetz answered in the seventh when he hit a one-out solo homer. It was his fourth homer this season, all coming in the past two weeks.

But the Eagles ​pulled away with a three-run eighth against UNO reliever Tanner Howe. Breeze drove in two with a double, then he later scored on a single.

Harrison Denk had two hits for UNO, including a double, but Oral Roberts starter Ledgend Smith struck out eight Mavericks in seven innings.

UNO will try to get the series win at 1 p.m. Sunday.