UNO baseball falls to Penn State by one run for second straight day

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the second day in a row, Penn State scored a late run to pick up a one-run win over UNO.

The Mavericks tied it with a three-run rally in the sixth inning before the Nittany Lions pushed across a run in the seventh for a 4-3 victory Saturday.

Penn State (20-21), which won 8-7 Friday, took a 3-0 lead in the third before the Mavs (19-21) mounted a two-out rally in the sixth.

With no one on, Eddie Rosario singled and Eddie Satisky and Drew Reetz walked to load the bases. Will Hanafan's infield single brought home the first run before Jack Lombardi singled to right to bring in two more.

But in the seventh, Jay Harry's single to right brought in the go-ahead run. UNO had one baserunner over the final three innings.

Joey Machado (4-3) took the loss. The senior from Omaha Creighton Prep allowed one run in four innings of relief. Mark Timmins pitched the first four innings.

The teams complete their series at 10 a.m. Sunday.