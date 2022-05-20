UNO baseball falls to St. Thomas for second straight game

St. Thomas rallied for victory over UNO baseball for the second straight day as the Tommies won 5-2 Friday.

St. Thomas had lost four straight prior to coming back from 4-0 down Thursday, then it broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run eighth inning Friday.

UNO took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Noah Greise hit an opposite-field home run and Harrison Denk added an RBI single.

Mark Timmins worked the first five innings and left with a 2-1 lead, but the Tommies tied it in the sixth and took the lead in the eighth, capped by Charlie Bartholomew's two-run homer.

The Mavs left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh but couldn't tack on any more runs. Denk led UNO's offense with three hits.

UNO and St. Thomas close the regular season Saturday with a game at 5 p.m.