 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

UNO baseball falls to St. Thomas in final regular-season series

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Thomas erased an early four-run deficit to down UNO 6-4 Thursday in the opener of the final regular-season series.

UNO scored four times in the top of the third inning, capped by a bases-loaded walk issued to Devin Hurdle. But the Mavs left the bases loaded and had just two hits the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Mavs had to rely on their bullpen after there was a two-hour weather delay in the bottom of the first. Starter Caleb Riedel faced two batters before the game was delayed.

St. Thomas turned the game's momentum in the fifth with five runs, including four with two outs.

Eddie Rosario had two hits for the Mavs, but UNO was outhit 15-5. The teams met again at 3 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert