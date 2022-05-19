UNO baseball falls to St. Thomas in final regular-season series

St. Thomas erased an early four-run deficit to down UNO 6-4 Thursday in the opener of the final regular-season series.

UNO scored four times in the top of the third inning, capped by a bases-loaded walk issued to Devin Hurdle. But the Mavs left the bases loaded and had just two hits the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Mavs had to rely on their bullpen after there was a two-hour weather delay in the bottom of the first. Starter Caleb Riedel faced two batters before the game was delayed.

St. Thomas turned the game's momentum in the fifth with five runs, including four with two outs.

Eddie Rosario had two hits for the Mavs, but UNO was outhit 15-5. The teams met again at 3 p.m. Friday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.