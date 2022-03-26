 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

UNO baseball falls to St. Thomas

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Thomas scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to edge UNO 8-6 at Anderson Field on Saturday. 

The Mavericks (8-13, 1-1 Summit) led 6-5 after after a five-run burst in the seventh, but the Tommies (4-13, 1-1) moved ahead with a pair of RBI infield singles and a run-scoring groundout.

Devin Hurdle and Will Hanafan each had two RBIs for the Mavericks, who scored six runs on six hits. But UNO also drew 11 walks, including three by Mike Boeve.

The Mavs look to bounce back in the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

